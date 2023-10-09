 J’s Ultimate Hand Wash salutes first responders

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The company will offer complimentary carwashes to local heroes on National First Responders Day, Oct. 28.

By PCD Staff
Oct. 28

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — J’s Ultimate Hand Wash announced in a press release that the company “proudly stands with our local heroes, the dedicated first responders who safeguard our communities day and night,” and will offer complimentary carwashes to them on National First Responders Day, Oct. 28.

J Mullin, owner of J’s Ultimate Hand Wash, expressed his support, saying, “As a family deeply connected to the world of first responders, with my own daughter serving as a firefighter EMT, we understand the sacrifices these heroes make daily. It’s an honor to give back to the brave souls who selflessly protect us.” 

Mullin invites first responders to the facility located at 3756 Chinden Blvd., Garden City, ID 83714.

Since 2004, J’s Ultimate Hand Wash, under the dedicated stewardship of Jason “J” Smullin, has been an industry leader, redefining the carwash experience, according to the press release. 

J’s unique strength lies in its adaptability and inclusivity, catering to everything from cherished collector cars in need of meticulous hand washing to oversized trucks that may be turned away elsewhere.

However, what truly sets J’s apart is their philosophy, as J emphasizes, “We make hand washing your vehicles affordable and accessible. We bridge the gap between quality and affordability, ensuring every vehicle emerges spotless, regardless of its make or size.” 

Beyond their commitment to unparalleled service, community engagement is at the heart of J’s values.

Through meaningful partnerships with various organizations, J’s continues to make a substantial impact in the communities they serve.

This unwavering dedication has earned them recognition as one of Boise Weekly’s 2023 Best of Boise Winners. 

“On National First Responders Day, let us unite in honoring the heroes who keep us safe every day. Join us at J’s Ultimate Hand Wash for a complimentary car wash, and let’s express our deep appreciation for our first responders. Together, we salute those who dedicate their lives to our safety.”

