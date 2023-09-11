Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic in Knoxville, TN, market

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, PureMagic in Powell, Tennessee.

The new site, located just outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We’re pleased to serve the town of Powell with a state-of-the-art facility and world-class customer service,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “The Powell location is the company’s eighth greenfield opening this year and represents another step forward towards our goal of 500 sites.”

With nine locations now in the Knoxville market, the Powell location is set to become a go-to destination for car owners in the area, providing convenience and top-notch service to every car and every customer, the release stated.

The site is the ninth Mammoth location under the PureMagic Car Wash brand.