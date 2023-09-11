 Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic in Knoxville, TN, market

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic in Knoxville market

DALLAS — The new site, located just outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, is the company's eighth greenfield opening this year.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, PureMagic in Powell, Tennessee.

Related Articles

The new site, located just outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We’re pleased to serve the town of Powell with a state-of-the-art facility and world-class customer service,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “The Powell location is the company’s eighth greenfield opening this year and represents another step forward towards our goal of 500 sites.”

With nine locations now in the Knoxville market, the Powell location is set to become a go-to destination for car owners in the area, providing convenience and top-notch service to every car and every customer, the release stated.

The site is the ninth Mammoth location under the PureMagic Car Wash brand.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash expands collegiate partnerships, NIL with LEARFIELD

PLANO, Texas — Season 2 of “Car Wash Convos” to feature 22 new student-athletes, continuing to connect universities, student-athletes and fans in ZIPS communities.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to 14 schools and 22 new student-athletes in the 2023-2024 academic year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD, the media and technology company powering college sports.

As part of the program, ZIPS is now the Proud Sponsor of three new schools, including The University of Texas, Virginia Tech and The University of Memphis.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Express Wash Concepts ranks on 2023 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK — The Inc. 5000 class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and more.

By PCD Staff
NSK presented with Motion’s Supplier of the Year award 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services.

By PCD Staff
ISTOBAL to attend 2023 NACS Show with latest rollover

ATLANTA — The company will showcase its high-end rollover that allows a flexible configuration for program customization, extra options and more efficient and connected technology.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Orlando hosts customer appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. — ZIPS offered $5 Premier Washes and free giveaways Aug. 23-27 at all Orlando locations.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Take 5 Car Wash joins Take 5 Oil Change for fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 is offering prizes and special offers to those who participate in the fundraiser.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash Joins Take 5 Oil Change for 18th Annual Children’s Hospital Fundraiser
Focused Car Wash Solutions launches Wild Blue in Missouri

MARSHALL, Mo. — Wild Blue opened with two pay lanes, one teller lane and one auto-teller lane.

By PCD Staff
Mint Eco celebrates grand opening in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — To commemorate the grand opening, Mint Eco will be offering free carwashes Sept. 1-8.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express opens 3 new locations in the Midwest

HOUSTON — These new sites bring the company’s footprint in Ohio to 19 locations and 14 locations in Michigan.

By PCD Staff