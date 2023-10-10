 Metro Express honors first responders with free carwashes

IDAHO/WASHINGTON/MONTANA — This event is the company’s way of giving back to those who selflessly serve our communities every day.

By PCD Staff

IDAHO/WASHINGTON/MONTANA Metro Express Car Wash has announced in a press release its tribute to the brave first responders who selflessly serve our communities every day.

In celebration of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Metro Express Car Wash will be offering free carwashes at all of their locations to all first responders as a token of the company’s deep appreciation for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice. 

First responders, including firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and paramedics, play a pivotal role in keeping our communities safe, the release stated, going on to say their commitment to serving and protecting us, often at great personal risk, deserves recognition and gratitude.

“At Metro Express Car Wash, we believe in good old-fashioned customer service and welcome you with each visit as if you were family,” said Derek Martin, COO at Metro Express Car Wash. “Our commitment to our customers and excellent service is timeless, and our exceptional customer experience speaks for itself.”

This event is the company’s way of giving back to those who give so much to our communities.

