Mint Eco celebrates grand opening of Palm Beach Gardens location

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center announced in a press release the grand opening of its fourth location in Palm Beach County on Sept. 1.

The new property is located at 1890 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. in West Palm Beach, at the corner of I-95 and Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., near the Tanger Outlet Mall.

“We are excited to bring the Mint Eco experience and our ‘Fresh Approach to Washing Cars’ to Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard,” said co-founder and CEO Geoffrey Jervis. “Mint Eco is different. One way we are different is our location strategy. Our plan is to build 50 locations in Palm Beach County. This scale will give our customers unprecedented value. Specifically, value for our Club Members who will have multiple opportunities to redeem our services, at no additional cost. We still have a long way to go, but with this site and the eight we have under construction, we expect to have at least a dozen Mint Eco locations up and operating in the next year.”

As is the case at every Mint Eco location, the Palm Beach Lakes location will have a state-of-the-art environmental posture anchored by its 100% water recycling technology and stringent biodegradable and non-toxic chemistry policy, the company stated.

In addition, the location will continue Mint Eco’s community policy of engaging with the surrounding neighborhoods.

For example, the location has adopted Chillingworth Park, where it held its first park clean-up on Aug. 18.

“Mint Eco is a great example of a local, innovative business. And as the mayor of West Palm Beach, I am always pleased to support local, successful businesses. Mint Eco, however, is unique as they take extensive efforts to take care of employees, give back to the local community, and steward the local environment through park adoption programs and eco-friendly business practices,” shared Mayor Keith A. James. “We are especially appreciative that they so graciously wash all City First Responder vehicles for free. They are not only providing great service to West Palm Beach residents but are also bringing 40 new jobs to West Palm Beach with the addition of this new location.”

To commemorate this special occasion, Mint Eco will be offering free carwashes Sept. 1-8.

The grand opening weekend will kick off on Friday, Sept. 1, with Virginia from the 97.9 KVJ show broadcasting live from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

ESPN West Palm Beach’s Street Team and Host Josh Cohen will be on-site Saturday, Sept. 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The first 300 attendees will also receive a free Chick-fil-A sandwich both days.

The full schedule of weekend events for the family can be found at www.mintecocarwash.com/events.

This new location will offer Mint Eco’s unique “flex” services, giving customers a wide variety of carwash service options, including five-minute express exterior carwashes, interior services, detailing services and 15 free vacuum bays.

Additionally, Mint Eco offers affordable Unlimited Club Memberships, which allow members to wash unlimited times per month for one monthly fee (as low as $23/month) at every Mint Eco location and receive 25% discounts on every additional service.

During the promotional period, guests can sign up for any Unlimited Plan for $1 for the first month.