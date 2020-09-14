Connect with us
Newsmakers Ep. 9: Mammoth Holdings acquires PitStop Carwash

 

Rich DiPaolo catches up with Gary Dennis of Mammoth Holdings as well as Steve Schmidt and Brian Hill of PitStop Carwash.
In this Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo connects with Gary Dennis, CEO of Mammoth Holdings, as well as Steve Schmidt and Brian Hill, founders of PitStop Carwash, about Mammoth Holdings’ acquisition of PitStop Carwash, which you can read about here.

Dennis explains why PitStop complemented the group’s existing portfolio, while Schmidt and Hill explain why they chose to sell to Mammoth Holdings.

Connect