Sonny’s acquires AutoVac, FASTECH and MC Group

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s has acquired AutoVac Industrial in San Diego, FASTECH in Buena Park and MC GROUP (McGuinness Vehicle Wash Systems) in Burbank, California, according to a press release.

“AutoVac brings decades of experience and distinct capabilities in vacuum technology and manufacturing,” said Kati Pierce, president of Sonny’s. “Having this opportunity to welcome AutoVac to Sonny’s contributes to our commitment to offer carwash owners the best solutions in the industry.”

Established in 1989, AutoVac manufactures nearly all its own components, giving the company the freedom to explore, develop and produce new technologies at a remarkable speed.

Boeing, Toyota, Honeywell, Xerox, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Gulfstream, International Game Technology and Penske are just a few of the companies that rely on AutoVac’s expertise and commitment to quality.

“Sonny’s continues to grow as a leader, delivering exceptional customer service and reliably providing the carwash industry with the best-of-the-best products,” said Steve Tucker, president of AutoVac. “Our team is excited to join this unparalleled team, and we look forward to having Sonny’s strength behind us to deliver innovation to carwash owners and operators nationwide.”