 Sonny’s acquires AutoVac, FASTECH and MC Group
Carwash News

Sonny’s acquires AutoVac, FASTECH and MC Group

 

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s has acquired AutoVac Industrial in San Diego, FASTECH in Buena Park and MC GROUP (McGuinness Vehicle Wash Systems) in Burbank, California, according to a press release.

“AutoVac brings decades of experience and distinct capabilities in vacuum technology and manufacturing,” said Kati Pierce, president of Sonny’s. “Having this opportunity to welcome AutoVac to Sonny’s contributes to our commitment to offer carwash owners the best solutions in the industry.”

Established in 1989, AutoVac manufactures nearly all its own components, giving the company the freedom to explore, develop and produce new technologies at a remarkable speed.

Boeing, Toyota, Honeywell, Xerox, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Gulfstream, International Game Technology and Penske are just a few of the companies that rely on AutoVac’s expertise and commitment to quality.

“Sonny’s continues to grow as a leader, delivering exceptional customer service and reliably providing the carwash industry with the best-of-the-best products,” said Steve Tucker, president of AutoVac. “Our team is excited to join this unparalleled team, and we look forward to having Sonny’s strength behind us to deliver innovation to carwash owners and operators nationwide.”

In addition, Sonny’s takes another step forward in strengthening local operations and serving Southern California customers with the acquisition of two distributors, FASTECH’s Carwash Division and MC GROUP.

“Both FASTECH and MC Group are established, talented teams with deep industry knowledge. I believe adding these distributors to the Sonny’s CarWash Services West team will add significant value to our California customers,” said Mike Beuchat, general manager of Sonny’s CarWash Services West.

Current carwash owners and potential investors will have a local Sonny’s team in Southern California for all their carwash needs — everything from site selection and development, parts, equipment, controls, signage and chemistry to maintenance and repair.

The addition of FASTECH and MC GROUP to Sonny’s CarWash Services West rounds out Sonny’s capability to offer operators in Southern California a complete turnkey carwash solution.

