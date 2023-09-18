Tommy’s Express participating in Car Wash Show Europe

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash has announced in a press release its participation in the Car Wash Show Europe.

Taking place Sept. 21 and 22 in Amsterdam, the brand will exhibit in booth 3.06.01, alongside ACE Car Wash Systems.

Breaking ground on the brand’s first international location in Allonnes, France, on Sept. 19, Tommy’s Express is expanding globally with development contracts in Canada, Netherlands and Australia.

Tommy’s Express is the fast-growing international car wash franchise built around the Totally Tommy site model initially developed by Tommy Car Wash Systems.

The 170+ franchise locations are closely supported with exclusive training, marketing, and technical assistance and enjoy access to proprietary, franchise-exclusive developments in wash products and technology.

Built on a legacy of cutting-edge design and operations, the company leads the way in equipment, facilities and operations, the release stated.

Tommy’s Express is featured on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list as No. 1 in the carwash category and the list of Fastest-Growing Franchises.

The Tommy’s Express signature wash tunnels are designed with floor to ceiling windows running down the length of the wash tunnel and a transparent roof, making it open, bright and inviting.

Customers receive quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.

TommyClub unlimited wash memberships available via the Tommy’s Express app allows member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.

Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they wish at any location for one low monthly payment.

Representatives on site will be showcasing the brand’s power and precision in robust stainless steel carwash equipment and their franchise opportunity with Tommy’s Express.

Franchising opportunities are available globally.

If you are interested in learning more about franchising opportunities stop by booth 3.06.01 or visit their website www.tommys-express.com.