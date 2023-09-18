 Tommy’s Express participating in Car Wash Show Europe

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Tommy’s Express participating in Car Wash Show Europe

HOLLAND, Mich. — Breaking ground on the brand’s first international location in France, Tommy’s Express is expanding globally with development contracts in Canada, Netherlands and Australia.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash has announced in a press release its participation in the Car Wash Show Europe.

Related Articles

Taking place Sept. 21 and 22 in Amsterdam, the brand will exhibit in booth 3.06.01, alongside ACE Car Wash Systems.  

Breaking ground on the brand’s first international location in Allonnes, France, on Sept. 19, Tommy’s Express is expanding globally with development contracts in Canada, Netherlands and Australia.

Tommy’s Express is the fast-growing international car wash franchise built around the Totally Tommy site model initially developed by Tommy Car Wash Systems.

The 170+ franchise locations are closely supported with exclusive training, marketing, and technical assistance and enjoy access to proprietary, franchise-exclusive developments in wash products and technology.

Built on a legacy of cutting-edge design and operations, the company leads the way in equipment, facilities and operations, the release stated.

Tommy’s Express is featured on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list as No. 1 in the carwash category and the list of Fastest-Growing Franchises.

The Tommy’s Express signature wash tunnels are designed with floor to ceiling windows running down the length of the wash tunnel and a transparent roof, making it open, bright and inviting.

Customers receive quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.

TommyClub unlimited wash memberships available via the Tommy’s Express app allows member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.

Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they wish at any location for one low monthly payment.

Representatives on site will be showcasing the brand’s power and precision in robust stainless steel carwash equipment and their franchise opportunity with Tommy’s Express.

Franchising opportunities are available globally.

If you are interested in learning more about franchising opportunities stop by booth 3.06.01 or visit their website www.tommys-express.com.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

NRCC early bird registration ends soon!

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Early bird pricing for the 2023 NRCC is available until Sept. 15, 2023.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — There are still a few days left to save on registration for the 2023 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC).

The convention returns to Atlantic City, Oct. 2-4, 2023, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Early Bird registration is available through Sept. 15.

2023 Show Highlights Include:

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Moo Moo Express Car Wash donates over $14,000 to Healthy New Albany Food Pantry

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Offers included $50 gift cards, for only $25, with the full purchase price donated back to the organization.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash is a Proud Sponsor of Texas Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas — ZIPS, along with LEARFIELD Studios, will kick off Season 2 of its “Car Wash Convos” by featuring four Longhorns student-athletes.

By PCD Staff
CYBER Express Wash closes on new supercenter in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Customers can vacuum their vehicles, wash their mats and more from the comfort of the fully indoor heated facilities.

By PCD Staff
Benny’s joins forces with LSU Athletics as proud partner

BATON ROUGE, La. — The company recently expanded its location near the LSU campus, and it will soon feature a B-Quik convenience store alongside its current carwash services.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

ZIPS Car Wash expands collegiate partnerships, NIL with LEARFIELD

PLANO, Texas — Season 2 of “Car Wash Convos” to feature 22 new student-athletes, continuing to connect universities, student-athletes and fans in ZIPS communities.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts ranks on 2023 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK — The Inc. 5000 class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and more.

By PCD Staff
NSK presented with Motion’s Supplier of the Year award 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services.

By PCD Staff
ISTOBAL to attend 2023 NACS Show with latest rollover

ATLANTA — The company will showcase its high-end rollover that allows a flexible configuration for program customization, extra options and more efficient and connected technology.

By PCD Staff