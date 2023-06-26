Turbo Tint opens new Louisiana franchise

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands announced in a press release its newest franchise location with a Turbo Tint store in Metairie, Louisiana.

The franchise opened June 13 and is located at 2800 Athania Pkwy. in Metairie.

It will be the fifth location in the country and the first in Louisiana.

After launching its first store in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in October 2020, the brand added two locations in Florida before opening the latest store in Austin, Texas in May.

The company anticipates having 18-21 franchise locations operating by the end of the year.

Turbo Tint specializes in automotive and architectural window tinting solutions, and under the brand’s concept, customers can purchase a tint package and schedule an appointment online.

When they arrive for service on their vehicle, they will only need to select their desired shade of window film.

The entire installation process is completed in one hour or less.

The new Turbo Tint store will be owned by George Lugo, who grew up in Metairie and now lives in Kenner.

Lugo has had a lifelong interest in cars and spent more than 30 years working in the tire industry, mostly in sales as a manufacturer representative.

The store in Metairie is a new building that is approximately 4,000 square feet and features two automotive tint bays, one paint protection bay and a customer lounge.

Lugo plans on hiring four additional employees, including two senior tint installers as well as his older son, Matt, as center manager and younger son, Alex, as shop assistant.

He signed a territory agreement to bring two additional locations to the area in the coming years.

“With the hot weather we receive in Louisiana, window tinting is a popular business as people look to keep their vehicles cooler and the interior of their cars from fading,” said Lugo. “The advantage Turbo Tint provides its customers is speed and convenience of service. For anyone who has considered window tinting and put it off due to the time it takes, Turbo Tint will make the process easy and enjoyable.”

“We are excited to bring the first Turbo Tint franchise to Louisiana and we know George Lugo’s automotive industry experience and knowledge of the area will be a great fit for the brand,” said Peter Baldine, president of Moran Family of Brands. “The new store is in a convenient location near the Lakeside Shopping Center with easy access to the interstate which will be able to draw customers from Metairie, Kenner and New Orleans.”

The new Turbo Tint store in Metairie will operate Tuesday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.