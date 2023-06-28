Turbo Tint opens franchise in Cary, North Carolina

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands announced in a press release its newest franchise location with a Turbo Tint store in Cary, North Carolina.

The newest Turbo Tint franchise opened on June 20 and is located at 3300 Ten-Ten Road in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh.

It is the sixth location in the country and the first in North Carolina.

After launching its first store in Oklahoma City, OK in October 2020, the brand added two locations in Florida last year before opening two other stores (Austin, Texas, and Metairie, Louisiana) this year.

The company anticipates having 18-21 franchise locations operating by the end of 2023.

In addition to automotive and architectural window tinting solutions, Turbo Tint locations also offers ceramic coating and paint protection services.

The new Turbo Tint store will be owned by Chris Laverdure, who is originally from the Pacific Northwest before moving to Cary a year ago.

Laverdure started as an automotive technician with Ferrari before moving on to an extensive career in sales.

He worked for several tech companies, including Amazon and ADP, deciding to leave the corporate world to pursue his passion in the automotive industry with a profitable franchise that enhances the overall customer experience.

The store in Cary is a fully refurbished building that is approximately 4,000 square feet and features two automotive tint bays, one paint protection bay and a customer lounge.

Laverdure has hired a center manager and a tint installer and plans on adding two additional employees to the staff.

“We feel the demographics of the Cary market are an ideal fit for Turbo Tint customers,” said Laverdure. “We are located near Research Triangle Park with a number of tech and pharmaceutical workers in the area. This is a rapidly growing market with higher income individuals who are interested in adding premium window tinting services to protect and enhance their vehicles or homes.”

“Chris is a forward-thinking individual with a diverse background in sales, tech companies, business ownership and a passion for the automotive industry,” said Peter Baldine, president of Moran Family of Brands. “We know he will combine this knowledge to deliver a fantastic and efficient experience to customers in our new Cary location.”

The new Turbo Tint store in Cary will operate Tuesday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information on Moran Family of Brands, visit http://www.moranfamilyofbrands.com.