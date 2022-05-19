 Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

on

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

on

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

on

Wash Talk ep. 110: Leadership series — Challenges facing women leaders
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Mark VII factory highlights Video
play

Mark VII factory highlights

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash

This wash found success by building a strong community.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Leadership from a carwash consulting and training company give their insights on reaching membership goals.

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

A quick overview of The Car Wash Show™ and guide to visiting Nashville.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

 

on

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.
Advertisement

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Host Camille Renner is joined by Dan Flatley, president of Suds Creative. Suds Creative is a creative and strategic company that helps carwash owner/operators with analytics and design.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This publication recently reported on Suds’ newest product offering, SiteSelect, which helps carwashes determine the value of potential sites. Dan goes into detail about SiteSelect, as well as discusses challenges and mistakes he’s seeing in the industry, during this informative interview.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 107: Leading Women in Carwash — Anne Mauler

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 106: Leading Women in Carwash — Lanese Barnett

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 105: Leading Women in Carwash — Carrie North

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing