Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Host Camille Renner is joined by Dan Flatley, president of Suds Creative. Suds Creative is a creative and strategic company that helps carwash owner/operators with analytics and design.

This publication recently reported on Suds’ newest product offering, SiteSelect, which helps carwashes determine the value of potential sites. Dan goes into detail about SiteSelect, as well as discusses challenges and mistakes he’s seeing in the industry, during this informative interview.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.