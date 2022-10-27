Wash Talk ep. 134: Meet Car Wash Advisory

Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we chat with Harry Caruso, the CEO and founder of Car Wash Advisory, who gives insights into how his company helps carwash owners and operators.

Harry and the Car Wash Advisory team will be joining us on Wash Talk once a month for the foreseeable future to provide their thoughts and advice on the current carwash market.

To learn more about the M&A advising company, visit www.CarWashAdvisory.com.

Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.