Wash Talk ep. 135: Seasonal carwash concerns

Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Christian Seem, the COO of Spotless Brands, joins us to discuss how the changing seasons can damage vehicles.

Christian provides insights on contaminants seeping from falling leaves, how drastic temperature changes affect car parts and more in this educational episode.

Listen in to episode below for tips on how to educate your customers on car care best practices in all seasons.

