 Wash Talk ep. 135: Seasonal carwash concerns
Are you educating your customers on why carwashing is crucial in Autumn?

The founder of a growing M&A firm discusses his brand.

Carwash leads from the CPA firm discuss a unique approach to business advisory.

Are you educating your customers on why carwashing is crucial in Autumn?
Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Christian Seem, the COO of Spotless Brands, joins us to discuss how the changing seasons can damage vehicles.

Christian provides insights on contaminants seeping from falling leaves, how drastic temperature changes affect car parts and more in this educational episode.

Listen in to episode below for tips on how to educate your customers on car care best practices in all seasons.

Subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

