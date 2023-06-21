 Wash Talk Ep. 158: Talkin' membership trends with Max Pulcini

Wash Talk Ep. 158: Talkin’ membership trends with Max Pulcini

Listen or watch as host Rich DiPaolo and Max Pulcini of EverWash discuss important information to track when it comes to carwash membership.

By Rich DiPaolo

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Max Pulcini, director of marketing and communications for EverWash, to discuss important information to track when it comes to carwash membership.

For more information, visit www.everwash.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

