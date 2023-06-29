Wash Talk Ep. 159: John Neyland Jr. of CarWash Robotics

John Neyland Jr. of CarWash Robotics joins PC&D’s Brian Ankney in the Babcox Media Studios. They discuss how automation can improve the carwash industry.

In this captivating discussion, John Neyland Jr. shares his invaluable insights and expertise, shedding light on how automation is revolutionizing the way carwashes operate. Discover the remarkable advancements in robotic technology that are streamlining and enhancing the carwash experience for both operators and customers alike.

For more information, reach out to John at:

NeySEA llc dba Car Wash Robotics

19105 West 151st Terrace

Olathe, KS 66062

[email protected]

913-223-5856

