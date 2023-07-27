 Wash Talk Ep. 163: Discussing concentrated chemicals with Turtle Wax Pro

Mack Ewing discusses different types of chemical formulations and their benefits for carwash operators, as well as the benefits of concentrated chemicals compared to ready-to-use.

By Rich DiPaolo

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Mack Ewing, director of strategic initiatives for Turtle Wax Pro, to discuss different types of chemical formulations and their benefits for carwash operators.

The following is covered in this episode:

  • Mack Ewing explains his background and how he entered the carwash industry.
  • The primary differences between super-concentrated, ultra-concentrated, and hyper-concentrated chemicals.
  • The major benefits of concentrated chemicals compared to ready-to-use.
  • The suitability of ready-to-use and concentrated chemicals for water reclaim systems is examined.
  • Special waste disposal requirements and usage considerations that carwash operators should be aware of when working with concentrated chemicals.
  • How carwash operators can acquire knowledge about the best practices for using concentrated chemistry.

For more information, visit https://www.turtlewaxpro.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

https://youtu.be/4LF9ihOI_50

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

