 Wash Talk Ep. 165: What's a carwash consultant with Harry Caruso

In this episode, we discuss the role of a carwash consultant, what operators can expect from working with a consultant and how to benefit most from the relationship.

By PCD Staff

Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory, joins Maddie Winer of Babcox Media in our studio in Akron, Ohio.

On today’s episode, Harry explains the role of a carwash consultant/advisory firm, what carwash operators can expect from working with a consultant and how to benefit most from the relationship.

For more information, please visit www.carwashadvisory.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

