Wash Talk Ep. 166: Rex Womble of Washmetrix

On this episode of Wash Talk, Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s Brian Ankney is joined in the studio by Rex Womble, a co-founder of WashMetrix.

WashMetrix is a data analytics software company purpose-built for carwash owners to optimize site operations and gain financial insights.

Brian and Rex discuss how WashMetrix helps carwash owners and how the company’s software automates the collection and consolidation of data.

For more information, visit https://washmetrix.com/.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.