 Wash Talk Ep. 166: Rex Womble of Washmetrix

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 166: Rex Womble of WashMetrix

Co-founder Rex Womble discusses how WashMetrix helps carwash owners and how the company’s software automates the collection and consolidation of data.

Avatar
By Brian Ankney

On this episode of Wash Talk, Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s Brian Ankney is joined in the studio by Rex Womble, a co-founder of WashMetrix.

Related Articles

WashMetrix is a data analytics software company purpose-built for carwash owners to optimize site operations and gain financial insights.

Brian and Rex discuss how WashMetrix helps carwash owners and how the company’s software automates the collection and consolidation of data.

For more information, visit https://washmetrix.com/.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 156: True or False with Harry Caruso

Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory is on the hot seat answering questions on the carwashing marketplace.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory, joins Susan Givens, group publisher of Professional Carwashing & Detailing, in the Babcox Media studio.

On today’s episode, we’re putting Harry on the hot seat with some true or false questions on the carwashing marketplace. 

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 155: Rinsed announces Series B financing from VMG Technology

Host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Austin Esecson of Rinsed to follow up on the company’s announcement of $20 million in Series B financing from VMG Technology.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 154: Saving through a cost segregation study

Rich DiPaolo and Sean Lichterman discuss ways to maximize a carwash operator’s tax benefits through a cost segregation study.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 153: Buying groups: strength in numbers

Host Rich DiPaolo catches up with Chuck Howard and Carl Howard of Autobell Car Wash to discuss the benefits of joining a buying group.  

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 152: Adding EV chargers to your business offering

Host Rich DiPaolo and guest Richard Cooper discuss the potential and growing need of EV chargers for carwash and detail businesses.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

Trade show to go: NCS (booth 425)

The team at NCS discusses new innovations and special limited-time offers in conjunction with the 2023 The Car Wash Show.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 151: ZIPS Car Wash’s Car Wash Convos series

Rich DiPaolo is joined by Mark Youngworth of ZIPS Car Wash to discuss ZIPS’ community-focused approach through strategic partnerships.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 150: Discussing PE and more with Autobell’s leadership

On this episode of Wash Talk, host Rich DiPaolo catches up with Chuck Howard and Carl Howard of Autobell Car Wash.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 149: Are you a SmartOperator?

In this episode, Michael O’Donnell of Smart Solutions discusses how technology is transforming the carwash industry.

By Michael O’Donnell