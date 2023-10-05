 Wash Talk Ep. 171: The benefits of hiring workers with disabilities

Wash Talk Ep. 171: The benefits of hiring workers with disabilities

Pazdel and Mauler discuss topics including debunking common myths about hiring workers with disabilities, the positive impact on employee retention and cost savings.

By Rich DiPaolo

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Darelyn Pazdel, vice president of workforce inclusion for PRIDE Industries, and Anne Mauler vice president of marketing for Soapy Joe’s Car Wash, to discuss the benefits of hiring workers with disabilities in the carwash industry.

They cover topics including PRIDE Industries’ partnerships in the carwash space, debunking common myths about hiring workers with disabilities, the positive impact on employee retention and cost savings, the influence of these workers on customers and fellow employees, and where businesses can find more information.

For more information, visit prideindustries.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

