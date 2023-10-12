Wash Talk Ep. 172: Driving more member ‘at bats’

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo interviews Brian Mattingly, the founder and CEO of Welcomemat. They discuss strategies for increasing member engagement, with a focus on identifying and retaining champion members.

