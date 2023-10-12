 Wash Talk Ep. 172: Driving more member 'at bats'

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 172: Driving more member ‘at bats’

Host Rich DiPaolo talks with Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat about strategies for increasing member engagement, with a focus on identifying and retaining champion members.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo interviews Brian Mattingly, the founder and CEO of Welcomemat. They discuss strategies for increasing member engagement, with a focus on identifying and retaining champion members.

Related Articles

For more information, visit https://welcomematservices.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 164: Tax planning with The Car Wash CPA

Host Rich DiPaolo talks with Alex Smith about tax planning for carwash owners and operators, including the benefits of proactive tax planning.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo

On this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo and Alex Smith, owner of The Car Wash CPA, focus on tax planning for carwash owners and operators.

The key points discussed include:

Alex Smith's background and how he started working with carwash owners and operators.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 163: Discussing concentrated chemicals with Turtle Wax Pro

Mack Ewing discusses different types of chemical formulations and their benefits for carwash operators, as well as the benefits of concentrated chemicals compared to ready-to-use.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 162: Carwash chemistry with Stinger Chemicals

The co-founders of Stinger Chemicals discuss how owners can control costs through chemistry.
They also share advice on carwash success.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 161: The untapped potential of IBAs with Jason Hayes

Jason Hayes of Leadership Industries talks about profitability outlooks as well as other issues and solutions for monthlies at IBAs.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 160: Macro trends with Harry Caruso

Hear Caruso’s insights on the market and learn what carwash operators need to know heading into the second half of this year.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Wash Talk Ep. 159: John Neyland Jr. of CarWash Robotics

John Neyland Jr. shares how automation is revolutionizing the way carwashes operate.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 158: Talkin’ membership trends with Max Pulcini

Listen or watch as host Rich DiPaolo and Max Pulcini of EverWash discuss important information to track when it comes to carwash membership.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 157: Jax Kar Wash’s 70th, breaking leadership news

Host Rich DiPaolo and Jason Milen of Jax Kar Wash discuss a milestone anniversary and more company news.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 156: True or False with Harry Caruso

Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory is on the hot seat answering questions on the carwashing marketplace.

By PCD Staff