Wash Talk Ep. 173: The rise of mini carwash tunnels

Host Rich DiPaolo and Ben Branam from AutoBrite dive into the exciting potential of building or converting to mini tunnels in the carwash industry.

By Rich DiPaolo

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Ben Branam from AutoBrite Company to dive into the exciting potential of building or converting to mini tunnels in the carwash industry. Branam explores why compact tunnels are being hailed as the “next big thing” and discusses the tradeoffs and benefits compared to traditional tunnels or in-bay automatics. Discover how mini tunnels ensure effective cleaning and gain insights into what’s involved in converting from an IBA or self-serve to a compact tunnel and the expected downtime. Branam also discusses market segments and regions that would benefit most from embracing a smaller tunnel offering. Don’t miss out on this insightful discussion.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

