 Wash Talk Ep. 181: Kyle Martin of Oasis Car Wash Systems

Wash Talk Ep. 181: Kyle Martin of Oasis Car Wash Systems

Tune in to hear how Kyle Martin provides recommendations for those considering an in-bay tunnel system as well as offers insight on customized apps, lighting and membership models.

By Brian Ankney

In our latest Wash Talk episode, Kyle Martin sheds light on the current shift toward in-bay automatic tunnels. These systems have surged in popularity for their environmental and economic benefits, offering a more sustainable solution by reducing water usage compared to residential carwash practices. What’s more, their design eliminates the need for attendants, allowing for round-the-clock service and slashing overhead costs, making them an attractive option for carwash owners.

Martin provides recommendations for those considering an in-bay tunnel system as well as offers insight on customized apps, lighting and membership models.

For more information, visit www.oasiscarwashsystems.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

