Wash Talk Ep. 181: Kyle Martin of Oasis Car Wash Systems

In our latest Wash Talk episode, Kyle Martin sheds light on the current shift toward in-bay automatic tunnels. These systems have surged in popularity for their environmental and economic benefits, offering a more sustainable solution by reducing water usage compared to residential carwash practices. What’s more, their design eliminates the need for attendants, allowing for round-the-clock service and slashing overhead costs, making them an attractive option for carwash owners.

Martin provides recommendations for those considering an in-bay tunnel system as well as offers insight on customized apps, lighting and membership models.

