Wash Talk Ep. 38: Celebrating Women in Carwashing

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Celebrating women in carwashing,” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the July 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses the strides women have made and opportunities they have in the carwash industry.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with industry experts:

Sonia Swenson, co-owner of Austin, Texas-based Arbor Car Wash

Brenda Jane Johnstone, owner and publisher of Convenience & Carwash Canada

Lanese Barnett, vice president of TG Miller & Co.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

