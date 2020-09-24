Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 38: Celebrating Women in Carwashing

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Celebrating women in carwashing,” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the July 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses the strides women have made and opportunities they have in the carwash industry.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with industry experts:

  • Sonia Swenson, co-owner of Austin, Texas-based Arbor Car Wash
  • Brenda Jane Johnstone, owner and publisher of Convenience & Carwash Canada
  • Lanese Barnett, vice president of TG Miller & Co.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

