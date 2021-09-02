 Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 83: Meet the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

on

Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 81: Self-serve Presentation Tips
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash

Carwash Connection: Processing Video
play

Carwash Connection: Processing

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

This audio reading of “Pungent pet problems” discusses how to get rid of pet odors from inside vehicles.

Wash Talk, Ep. 83: Meet the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

Izzy Aguayo, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash, shares her managing methods.

Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity

This audio reading of “Building through diversity” discusses what diversity looks like in the carwash industry.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Pungent pet problems” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, which was featured in the September 2019 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses how to get rid of pet odors from inside vehicles. In this article, Kusek spoke with the following experts:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
  • Brendan Thomas, national director of training for NuVinAir Global
  • Keith Duplessie, president of Detail Plus Car Appearance Systems.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 77: The Origins of Micro-scratches and Swirls

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 75: A Sneak Peek of the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing