WhiteWater Express continues expansion, adds to senior management team

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash has acquired the Dallas-Fort Worth based LandShark Express Car Wash, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

The LandShark acquisition brings WhiteWater to eight carwashes in the Dallas-Fort Worth market with several future sites in development, the release continued.

WhiteWater has four additional greenfield sites scheduled to open by the end of the year as well as an acquisition under contract for a total of 22 locations by the end of 2020, the release noted.

LandShark’s founder, Rob Mixon, stated, “Working with WhiteWater was a smooth transaction from start to finish; their professionalism is second to none. We wish them nothing but continued success.”

Over the last year, WhiteWater has continued to advance its greenfield development efforts, opening three sites located in Springwoods (Houston), Keller (Dallas-Fort Worth) and Katy (Houston), the release added.

All sites offer unlimited memberships, a towel exchange program, vacuums and air guns, the release stated.

WhiteWater recently added Henry Shine as its chief development officer to lead the company’s greenfield development, acquisition and partnership efforts, the release continued.

Previously, Shine was vice president of strategy and acquisitions at True Blue Car Wash, where he helped grow True Blue from 28 to 43 locations and oversaw operations for the company’s New England and Midwest regions, the release noted.

Shine was formerly a senior vice president at Macquarie in its principal investing group, where he sourced and led investments in real estate, renewable energy, and software and services businesses, the release stated.