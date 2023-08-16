 Woodie’s Wash Shack celebrates opening of 14th location

Woodie’s Wash Shack celebrates opening of 14th location

TAMPA, Fla. — The new location will offer free washes for the first two weeks, reduced prices on memberships and other specials.

By PCD Staff

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack, a family-owned Tampa Bay area chain of carwashes, announced in a press release that the company opened its newest location at 6612 University Pkwy., Sarasota, FL 34202 on August 7.

When Woodie’s first exploded onto the area carwash scene three-and-a-half years ago, the company set several goals, including becoming the go-to carwash in the area.

This newest location features the same surf-inspired theme as Woodie’s other locations, uses the best technology in the industry and offers several unique membership programs, the company said.

Their newly opened location boasts cutting-edge water recycling systems and eco-friendly cleaning products, which minimize the impact on the environment but also supports the local community’s desire for greener alternatives.

The company’s facilities are also known for their cleanliness and design, which are inspired by the surf culture of the 1960s.

The Woodie Surf Wagon icon is a central part of the company’s branding, and driving into one of their facilities will transport you to a tropical locale, complete with the sounds of Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and the Beach Boys. 

“At Woodie’s Wash Shack, we believe that innovation, sustainability and community engagement go hand in hand,” Woodie’s vice president of marketing and sales, Jake DeGeare. “We are excited to expand our award-winning concept to the Lakewood Ranch area, where residents can experience a carwash that aligns with their values while enjoying a unique surfer- inspired atmosphere.”

Woodie’s Wash Shack is deeply committed to community involvement within the Greater Tampa Bay area.

Woodie’s actively engages with local charities, schools and organizations to give back to the community they serve. 

“We are not just here to wash cars; we’re here to create a positive impact,” said Founder Don Phillips. “By actively participating in the community we aim to foster lasting relationships and make a difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

The initial opening of their CenterPoint location will afford car and surf lovers numerous opportunities to get familiar with Woodie’s including free washes for the first two weeks, reduced prices on memberships and other specials.

A grand opening celebration will be held soon and will give area residents additional opportunities to learn firsthand about Woodie’s over-the-top customer service with lots of free prizes and giveaways, according to the release.

Woodie’s memberships are available in multiple tiers based on customers’ needs and provide full access to Woodie’s incredible range of services from a basic wash to ceramic seal treatments.

