 WOW Carwash wins Best of Las Vegas for fifth year

LAS VEGAS — WOW Carwash also announced plans for expansion in the Las Vegas area, with six new locations opening by the end of this year.

By PCD Staff

LAS VEGAS — WOW Carwash announced in a press release that the company has been voted Best of Las Vegas Gold Winner for the fifth consecutive year by Las Vegas Review-Journal 2023 Best of Las Vegas awards.

This prestigious award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the WOW Team, as well as the loyalty and support of their valued guests, the release stated.

“Our guests are the heart of our business, and we appreciate your continued support of WOW Carwash,” said Scott Wainwright, founder and co-CEO. “We are honored to be voted Best of Las Vegas again this year and will continue to strive for excellence in providing the best ca wash experience for our guests.”

WOW Carwash also announced plans for expansion in the Las Vegas area.

By the end of 2024, they will be opening six new locations, bringing their total number of Las Vegas locations to 17.

“We are thrilled to be expanding in the Las Vegas area and providing the premium carwash experience that our guests have come to expect from WOW,” said Hilary Woodring, COO. “Our goal is to make WOW the smartest choice for washing your car, and with these new locations, we will be able to serve even more guests.”

WOW Carwash is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and uses smart technology to quickly and affordably clean your car, making it shine, while minimizing the impact on the environment and supporting local Las Vegas communities.

“We are excited to continue growing and serving the Las Vegas community,” said Todd Bender, co-founder and CEO. “We invite everyone to visit one of our many locations and see for themselves what makes WOW the smartest choice to wash your car.”

