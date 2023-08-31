 Express Wash Concepts ranks on 2023 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK — The Inc. 5000 class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and more.

By PCD Staff

NEW YORK — Inc. revealed in a press release that Express Wash Concepts ranks No. 2510 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other household brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We appreciate the recognition that being ranked number 2510 on the Inc. 5000 list offers and we remain committed to responsibly growing our express wash portfolio, providing excellent career growth opportunities for our team members, and providing our customers with the best express wash experience possible” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including Express Wash Concepts profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands now.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

For more information, visit www.inc.com.

