 Splash Car Wash recognized as top workplace
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Splash Car Wash recognized as top workplace

on

Simple Wash Solutions announces deal with Smitty's Car Wash

on

Super Star Car Wash expands San Diego footprint

on

Market Focus: Mint Eco Car Wash offers free washes for police vehicles
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash

This wash found success by building a strong community.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Leadership from a carwash consulting and training company give their insights on reaching membership goals.

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

A quick overview of The Car Wash Show™ and guide to visiting Nashville.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Splash Car Wash recognized as top workplace

 

on

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash was nationally recognized as a top workplace in the Top Workplaces Awards by Energage, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We are so honored by this recognition. Splash is passionate about making sure our employees feel like what they do matters, and that translates to our customers. How we treat our team members is how they will treat our customers,” said Mark Curtis, CEO. “We treat them as the critical ingredient to our success because they are.”

Splash looks for people with a personality and attitude that meshes with the company’s culture and the existing team. 

The ability to do the job is very important but making sure they will be a good fit weighs heavily in hiring decisions. 

Advertisement

Many Splash employees have been with the company for over 10 years with a large number still at the company for over two decades. 

“We try to do things for our crews and their families beyond just a paycheck. Like renting out Quassy Park for a day each summer,” added Brett Robinson, director of personnel at Splash. “We shut down the carwashes early and invite our crew and their families to enjoy the park’s attractions and a barbeque dinner. Things like this mean a lot to them.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash continues growth momentum with investment from Atlantic Street Capital

Carwash News: Woodie’s Wash Shack acquires three NASCAR Car Washes

Carwash News: True Blue Car Wash reaches 69 locations

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Car Wash Systems launches subscription-based maintenance program￼

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing