Splash Car Wash recognized as top workplace

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash was nationally recognized as a top workplace in the Top Workplaces Awards by Energage, according to a press release.

“We are so honored by this recognition. Splash is passionate about making sure our employees feel like what they do matters, and that translates to our customers. How we treat our team members is how they will treat our customers,” said Mark Curtis, CEO. “We treat them as the critical ingredient to our success because they are.”

Splash looks for people with a personality and attitude that meshes with the company’s culture and the existing team.

The ability to do the job is very important but making sure they will be a good fit weighs heavily in hiring decisions.