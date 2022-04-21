 Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights

on

Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

on

Wash Talk ep. 107: Leading Women in Carwash — Anne Mauler

on

Wash Talk ep. 106: Leading Women in Carwash — Lanese Barnett
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash connection: Intro to controllers Video
play

Carwash connection: Intro to controllers

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Next phase of growth with WhiteWater Express Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Next phase of growth with WhiteWater Express

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash

This award winning Las Vegas-based carwash chain is passionate about the community.

Wash of the Week: Great White Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a growing car and truck wash in Canada.

Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash

Ohio-based chain Blue Sky Car Wash is this week's featured Wash of the Week.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights

An article reading of the March 2022 cover story, this episode features real estate and design insights from two market leaders.

Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

The CEO of Miracle Real Estate Partners talks carwash selling or buying trends and advice.

Wash Talk ep. 107: Leading Women in Carwash — Anne Mauler

The VP of marketing for San Diego-based Soapy Joe's Car Wash joins us to discuss the chain's success.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights

 

on

An article reading of the March 2022 cover story, this episode features real estate and design insights from two market leaders.
Advertisement

Today’s episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast features an audio reading of the March 2022 cover story from Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine titled Site Insights and written by Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo. The article covers trends in modern carwash sites, including what makes an “A” site, real estate availability, design choices and more.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For insights on this topic, Rich spoke to the following industry experts:

  • Michael Murry, CEO of Champion Xpress Carwash
  • Henry Shine, CFO of WhiteWater Express Carwash

Read a transcript of this article here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 104: Leading Women — Christina Dyer

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 103: Leading Women in Carwash – Melissa Pirkey

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing