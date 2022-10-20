Meet Apple Growth Partners (Wash Talk ep. 133)

Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Host Camille Renner chats with carwash leaders from CPA firm Apple Growth Partners. Chuck Mullen, chairman, and Brandon Fredricks, principal, discuss what their firm does for the industry, growing small carwash operations and challenges facing the market in 2023 in this episode.
For more information about Apple Growth Partners’ services, visit www.AppleGrowth.com.
Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.