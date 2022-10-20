 Meet Apple Growth Partners (Wash Talk ep. 133)
on

Wash Talk ep. 133: Meet Apple Growth Partners

Carwash leads from the CPA firm discuss a unique approach to business advisory.

Wash Talk ep. 132: Exec. Series — GO Car Wash

The COO of one of the nation's largest carwash chains discusses the successful year for GO Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 131: Carwash Doors Keep the Cold Out

An audio reading of the article "Keeping the cold out" from the Oct. 2022 issue of PC&D.

Wash Talk ep. 133: Meet Apple Growth Partners

 

on

Carwash leads from the CPA firm discuss a unique approach to business advisory.
Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Host Camille Renner chats with carwash leaders from CPA firm Apple Growth Partners. Chuck Mullen, chairman, and Brandon Fredricks, principal, discuss what their firm does for the industry, growing small carwash operations and challenges facing the market in 2023 in this episode.

For more information about Apple Growth Partners’ services, visit www.AppleGrowth.com.

Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

