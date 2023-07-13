 Wash Talk Ep. 161: The untapped potential of IBAs with Jason Hayes

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 161: The untapped potential of IBAs with Jason Hayes

Jason Hayes of Leadership Industries talks about profitability outlooks as well as other issues and solutions for monthlies at IBAs.

Avatar
By Brian Ankney

Are modern in bay automatics (IBAs), carwashing’s worst-kept secret? In this episode of Wash Talk, Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s Brian Ankney talks with Jason Hayes of Leadership Industries about the profitability outlooks of IBAs.

Related Articles

They also dive into how teams can overcome customers’ “Tunnel Intimidation,” as well as other issues and solutions for monthlies at IBAs.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Video

Trade show to go: NCS (booth 425)

The team at NCS discusses new innovations and special limited-time offers in conjunction with the 2023 The Car Wash Show.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

The team at NCS discusses new innovations and special limited-time offers from the company in conjunction with the 2023 The Car Wash Show™.

Be sure to visit the team and learn more at booth 425 or www.ncswash.com. 

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 151: ZIPS Car Wash’s Car Wash Convos series

Rich DiPaolo is joined by Mark Youngworth of ZIPS Car Wash to discuss ZIPS’ community-focused approach through strategic partnerships.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 150: Discussing PE and more with Autobell’s leadership

On this episode of Wash Talk, host Rich DiPaolo catches up with Chuck Howard and Carl Howard of Autobell Car Wash.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 149: Are you a SmartOperator?

In this episode, Michael O’Donnell of Smart Solutions discusses how technology is transforming the carwash industry.

By Michael O’Donnell
Wash Talk Ep. 148: Catching up with Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Beryl Grant and Clay Smith of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services discuss recent news and market trends.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

Wash Talk Ep. 147: Are You Considering Selling?

Rich DiPaolo speaks with Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory about what carwash operators need to know if they are considering selling their business.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 146: Exec. Series — Mammoth Holdings

Dave Hoffmann discusses some factors operators should consider before moving forward with selling their carwashes.

By Rich DiPaolo
PC&D Unscripted ep. 84: Interview with Jose Costa of Magnolia Wash Holdings

Magnolia Wash Holdings’ CEO and host Rich DiPaolo discuss the company’s current and future plans as well as market trends.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 145: Acquiring vs. Building Carwashes: 2023 Update

Rich DiPaolo discusses the benefits of building and buying carwashes and more with Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory.

By PCD Staff