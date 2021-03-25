 Wash Talk Ep. 61: Executive Series 1.4 – The Top 5: Autobell Car Wash
Wash Talk Ep. 61: Executive Series 1.4 – The Top 5: Autobell Car Wash

Wash Talk Ep. 60: Equipment Money Matters

Wash Talk Ep. 59: Executive Series 1.3 – The Top 5: ZIPS Car Wash

Wash Talk Ep. 58: 49 Marketing Tricks to Boost Your Business
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash Video
PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors Video
PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 61: Executive Series 1.4 – The Top 5: Autobell Car Wash

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Carl Howard, chief operating officer of Autobell Car Wash, to discuss what he believes has led the company to its current level of success. 

In particular, Howard discusses how the company’s family ownership model lets them grow at the pace and in the way they want to.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Also, be sure to check out the previous episode of our Executive Series:

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

