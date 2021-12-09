 Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 95: Mistakes Leaders Make

on

Wash Talk Ep. 94: Setting up for Carwash Success
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 54: Prominent real estate trends Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 54: Prominent real estate trends

Water efficiency Video
play

Water efficiency

Current Digital Issue

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

How companies develop new chemistry that improves wash results and performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 95: Mistakes Leaders Make

On this weeks episode, Meagan asks past podcast guests the same question: What mistakes do leaders make?

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What’s New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.
Advertisement
 

on

This Wash Talk podcast episode is an audio reading of an article by Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo from the Oct. 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing and Detailing.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The episode covers how manufacturing leaders in the carwash industry have been revisiting how dryers operate.

For information about dryers and the way they are changing, DiPaolo spoke to the following industry experts:

  • Cheryl Ehmen, chief executive manager at Aerodry Systems LLC
  • Arthur Stephens, president/CEO of International Drying Corp.
  • Jeff Reichard, president of Proto-Vest Inc.

Be sure to like and comment on the episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing