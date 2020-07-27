Connect with us
0
Carwash Connection: Foam advances

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — Foam isn’t just for show.
AKRON, Ohio — In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses how the use of foam in a carwash isn’t just about heightening visual appeal but also making an impact on the quality of the wash itself.

For instance, DiPaolo says, “While bubbles, foam and advanced chemical applications can enhance your wash’s performance, poorly performing equipment can also have its setbacks.”

To learn more, be sure to watch the video.

You can view previous chemical-related videos below:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.



