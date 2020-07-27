Carwash Connection: Foam advances

AKRON, Ohio — In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses how the use of foam in a carwash isn’t just about heightening visual appeal but also making an impact on the quality of the wash itself.
For instance, DiPaolo says, “While bubbles, foam and advanced chemical applications can enhance your wash’s performance, poorly performing equipment can also have its setbacks.”
To learn more, be sure to watch the video.
