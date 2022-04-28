This episode of Wash Talk is a continuation of our Leadership Series, where we revisit past interviews to get our guest’s thoughts on different aspects of leadership.
Today, five guests we talked to for our “Leading Women in Carwash” podcast series return to answer this question:
“What are the biggest challenges facing women leaders today?”
The following market leaders are featured:
- Melissa Pirkey, carwash division leader, Assured Partners Texas
- Christina Dyer, CEO and founder, Noble Adventures
- Carrie North, VP of partnerships, International Carwash Association
- Lanese Barnett, VP of business development, Amplify Car Wash Advisors
- Anne Mauler, VP of marketing, Soapy Joe’s
Listen here or subscribe to "Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast"