 Wash Talk Ep. 157: Jax Kar Wash's 70th, breaking leadership news

Host Rich DiPaolo and Jason Milen of Jax Kar Wash discuss a milestone anniversary and more company news.

By Rich DiPaolo

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Jason Milen, CEO of Jax Kar Wash, to discuss a milestone anniversary. Be sure to watch until the end, when Milen discloses breaking leadership changes as he steps down as CEO.

For more information about Jax Kar Wash, visit www.jaxkarwash.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

