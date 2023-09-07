 Wash Talk Ep. 168: Lending options in the carwash market with Harry Caruso

Wash Talk Ep. 168: Lending options in the carwash market with Harry Caruso

Determining which type of loan is correct for your business is essential. Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory helps carwash owners determine if their company would benefit from an SBA loan and takes us through the process operators need to take to secure one.

By PCD Staff

Determining which type of loan is correct for your business is essential. Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory, sits down with Professional Carwashing & Detailing Publisher Susan Givens and explains which types of carwash owners would benefit from an SBA loan and takes us through the process operators need to take to secure an SBA loan.

For more information, please visit www.carwashadvisory.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 159: John Neyland Jr. of CarWash Robotics

John Neyland Jr. shares how automation is revolutionizing the way carwashes operate.

Avatar
By Brian Ankney

John Neyland Jr. of CarWash Robotics joins PC&D’s Brian Ankney in the Babcox Media Studios. They discuss how automation can improve the carwash industry.

In this captivating discussion, John Neyland Jr. shares his invaluable insights and expertise, shedding light on how automation is revolutionizing the way carwashes operate. Discover the remarkable advancements in robotic technology that are streamlining and enhancing the carwash experience for both operators and customers alike.

Read Full Article

Wash Talk Ep. 158: Talkin’ membership trends with Max Pulcini

Listen or watch as host Rich DiPaolo and Max Pulcini of EverWash discuss important information to track when it comes to carwash membership.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 157: Jax Kar Wash’s 70th, breaking leadership news

Host Rich DiPaolo and Jason Milen of Jax Kar Wash discuss a milestone anniversary and more company news.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 156: True or False with Harry Caruso

Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory is on the hot seat answering questions on the carwashing marketplace.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 155: Rinsed announces Series B financing from VMG Technology

Host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Austin Esecson of Rinsed to follow up on the company’s announcement of $20 million in Series B financing from VMG Technology.

By Rich DiPaolo

Car Wash Advisory represents Ducky’s on its sale

MIAMI — This strategic sale marks a significant milestone for both the seller and the buyer.

By PCD Staff
Car Wash Advisory advises Duckys
Car Wash Advisory represents DeRidder Express on sale

NEW YORK — DeRidder Express is located in DeRidder, Louisiana, and was built and owned by Doug White.

By PCD Staff
Summit Wash Holdings announces acquisitions; CWA advises Waters Car Wash

NORWALK, Conn. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The initial platform was formed with multiple acquisitions and consists of 37 carwash sites across the Northeast, Florida and Nebraska markets.

By PCD Staff
Carwash M&A transaction database debuts to the public

MIAMI — This database is encouraged to be used alongside the M&A transaction data to provide readers with unique insights in the carwash industry.

By PCD Staff