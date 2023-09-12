Wash Talk Ep. 169: 2023 NRCC chairman Bob Rossini

We are thrilled to announce a special episode of “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast,” where your host, Rich DiPaolo, sits down with 2023 NRCC show chairman, Bob Rossini, from the Connecticut Carwash Association.

This insightful conversation is a must-listen for industry professionals and enthusiasts eager to learn more about the upcoming 2023 NRCC event, scheduled to take place from Oct. 2-4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

This podcast episode explores a range of topics that shed light on NRCC’s history, its significance and the exciting details of the upcoming event.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.nrccshow.com.

