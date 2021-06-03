Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

This episode of Wash Talk is a continuation of our special Leadership Series, where we return to some of our past guests to get their thoughts on the different aspects of being a leader.

Click Here to Read More

Our last Leadership Series podcast was episode 51, which talked about how to choose between two equally qualified job candidates.

Today’s topic, however, is: What was your greatest failure, and what did you learn from it?

However, for most of our guests, “failure” isn’t an option, so instead of seeing something as a failure, they see it as something to be continually refined until it works.

The following guests offered opinions on this topic:

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!