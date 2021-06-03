 Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures
Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

Wash Talk Ep. 70: Unlocking the Value of Your Real Estate

Wash Talk, Ep. 69: Previewing the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Wash Talk Ep. 68: Brighten up Sales with Headlight Restoration
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash's Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash's New Location and Breaking News

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what their greatest failures were and what they learned from them.

Wash Talk Ep. 70: Unlocking the Value of Your Real Estate

Wash Talk, Ep. 69: Previewing the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

This episode of Wash Talk is a continuation of our special Leadership Series, where we return to some of our past guests to get their thoughts on the different aspects of being a leader.

Our last Leadership Series podcast was episode 51, which talked about how to choose between two equally qualified job candidates.

Today’s topic, however, is: What was your greatest failure, and what did you learn from it?

However, for most of our guests, “failure” isn’t an option, so instead of seeing something as a failure, they see it as something to be continually refined until it works.

The following guests offered opinions on this topic:

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

