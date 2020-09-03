Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 35: Leadership Series — The Qualities of a Leader

 

This episode of Wash Talk is a continuation of our special Leadership Series, where we return to some of our past guests to get their thoughts on the different aspects of being a leader.

Our last Leadership Series podcast was episode 19, which talked about how to encourage creative thinking in the workplace.

Today’s topic, however, is: What one characteristic should every leader possess?

Guests’ answers ranged from being honest to paying attention to every detail.

The following guests offered opinions on the topic:

