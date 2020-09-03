Wash Talk Ep. 35: Leadership Series — The Qualities of a Leader

This episode of Wash Talk is a continuation of our special Leadership Series, where we return to some of our past guests to get their thoughts on the different aspects of being a leader.
Our last Leadership Series podcast was episode 19, which talked about how to encourage creative thinking in the workplace.
Today’s topic, however, is: What one characteristic should every leader possess?
Guests’ answers ranged from being honest to paying attention to every detail.
The following guests offered opinions on the topic:
- Michael Ford, managing director of Coast Commercial Credit
- Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association
- Doug Marquis, vice president of business development at CSI-Lustra
- Dave Edwards, a carwash owner and the Treasurer for the Car Wash Association of Pennsylvania
- Lanese Barnett, vice president of T.G. Miller and Co.
- Greg Paul, president and co-owner of Valencia Car Wash and Canyon Car Wash and general manager of Fashion Square Car Wash
- John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts
- John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies
Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.